Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.