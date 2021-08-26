Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 1,668 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Cohu worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohu by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cohu by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $350,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,320.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.