Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Shares of ALRM opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $7,181,119. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

