Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 9.76% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $26.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

