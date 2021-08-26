nYFI Price Tops $0.14 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, nYFI has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $374,134.23 and $9.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4,800.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.00989176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.43 or 0.00757426 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N0031USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.