First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of FAF opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

