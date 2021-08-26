WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of AGZD opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

