Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price increased by analysts at Benchmark from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.
Shares of POWI opened at $104.51 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34.
In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock worth $818,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 101,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
