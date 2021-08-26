Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price increased by analysts at Benchmark from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of POWI opened at $104.51 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock worth $818,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 101,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

