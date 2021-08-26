Insider Buying: Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider Purchases 70,345 Shares of Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider James Fazzino acquired 70,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.52 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of A$247,614.40 ($176,867.43).

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

