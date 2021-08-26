Trent A. Basarsky Sells 10,078 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $352,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $934.26 million and a PE ratio of -27.25.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

