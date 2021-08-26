Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 840,503 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT stock opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $417.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 607.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 202,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $668,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

