Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $353.47 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 215.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.16.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

