Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 488 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

