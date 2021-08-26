Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.35.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

