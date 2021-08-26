Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Set at $38.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given a $38.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

MEOH stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Methanex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after buying an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

