Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Avalara reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR opened at $176.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.23. Avalara has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

