PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $19.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.