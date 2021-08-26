Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,543 shares of company stock worth $859,904. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackbaud by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,706.75 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

