Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Harvest One Cannabis shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 56,933 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

