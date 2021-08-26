Dai (DAI) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Dai has a market cap of $6.06 billion and approximately $393.80 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4,828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.00988068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.97 or 0.00761556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00097836 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,059,284,390 coins and its circulating supply is 6,059,283,901 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

