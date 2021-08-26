Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $204.43 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.91. The company has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,503 shares of company stock worth $6,760,379. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

