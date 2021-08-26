Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $397.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.45. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,237,310 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.