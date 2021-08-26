Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 2,580 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after buying an additional 503,477 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after buying an additional 150,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95.

