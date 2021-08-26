Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

PAI stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

