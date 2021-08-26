Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 49,294 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,294 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

AFT stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.