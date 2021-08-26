ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $365.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

