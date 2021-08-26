Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 19,791 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

EMD stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

