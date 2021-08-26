IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $175.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

