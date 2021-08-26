12,675 Shares in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter worth $227,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

