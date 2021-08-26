IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

