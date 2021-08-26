IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $211.39 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

