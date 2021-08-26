Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Acquires $1,145,585.86 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.