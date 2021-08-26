Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood Sells 28,682 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $897,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 797.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Telos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Telos by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 439,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

