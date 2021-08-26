Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram Sells 45,000 Shares

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

James Vance Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00.

TSE:KEY opened at C$30.60 on Thursday. Keyera Corp. has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 347.83%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.69.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

