Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Medibank Private’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

