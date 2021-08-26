Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Mount Gibson Iron Company Profile
