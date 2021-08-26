Oil Search Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:OSH)

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.
About Oil Search
