Oil Search Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:OSH)

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

