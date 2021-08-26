MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MET opened at $62.47 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

