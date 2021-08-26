Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 1,272 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 712,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $51.04 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

