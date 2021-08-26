Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.