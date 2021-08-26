BFT Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BFT Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

