Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $214.76 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.