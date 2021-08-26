Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,825 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

