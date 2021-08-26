L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

