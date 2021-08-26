Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 131,541 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 131,541 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

NYSE GM opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

