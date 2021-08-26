Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

