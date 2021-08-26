American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of American Software worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

