SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46. SGS has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.