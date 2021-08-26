Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target at $10.85

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.33 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.4793 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.