Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after acquiring an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $77.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.49. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $105.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

